LMPD: Workers arrested, accused of stealing $11K in jewelry shipments from UPS facility

According to arrest records, the individuals allegedly stole around $11,805 in Swarovski jewelry and police believe that amount could be higher.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police say seven people have been arrested in connection with the theft of stolen packages containing jewelry at their Worldport facility Jan. 17.

According to arrest records, the individuals allegedly stole around $11,805 in Swarovski jewelry and police believe that amount could be higher.

Police said the thefts occurred multiple times and was captured on surveillance video.

Those arrested include:

Aleman Napoles

Jose Lavin Torres

Adianez Herrera

Alixbex Galvon

Leonel Ruiz Pavo

Yanelis Castro

Esther Gonzales

Related stories:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.