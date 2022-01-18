LMPD: Workers arrested, accused of stealing $11K in jewelry shipments from UPS facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police say seven people have been arrested in connection with the theft of stolen packages containing jewelry at their Worldport facility Jan. 17.
According to arrest records, the individuals allegedly stole around $11,805 in Swarovski jewelry and police believe that amount could be higher.
Police said the thefts occurred multiple times and was captured on surveillance video.
Those arrested include:
- Aleman Napoles
- Jose Lavin Torres
- Adianez Herrera
- Alixbex Galvon
- Leonel Ruiz Pavo
- Yanelis Castro
- Esther Gonzales
Related stories:
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.