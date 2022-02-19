Mother of missing 4-year-old, her boyfriend extradited to Kentucky, both now facing murder charges

Serenity McKinney has not been seen by extended family members since December of 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shelby County Sheriff Timothy Moore confirms Abby McKinney, the biological mother of a missing 4-year-old Kentucky girl, is now in custody. The mother's boyfriend, Dakota Hill, is also in custody.

Police said both are now facing murder charges in connection to Serenity McKinney's missing person case.

Hill has also been charged with abuse of a corpse.

Both McKinney and Hill were facing one count of custodial interference. The two were arrested and incarcerated in Kansas on Feb. 4.

Serenity has not been seen by extended family members since December of 2020. More than a year later, she was reported missing to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Moore said that the department's investigation progressed into Kentucky State Police Post 4's jurisdiction.

KSP Post 4 is leading the investigation into Serenity's whereabouts.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.