LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The sentencing for a man who is facing a drunk driving charge after a deadly crash in 2017 was suspended on May 22.

Monty Janes’ sentencing is now postponed until January 2020. The request to postpone was made by his lawyer because Janes will be retiring from the military in 2019, they are waiting until after his retirement to conduct the sentencing.

He did plead guilty on Wednesday.

The Commonwealth recommends five years in their case against Janes.

In May 2017, Michael Steven Tungate—a veteran who served in Iraq and Kuwait---was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Tungate was headed home from work when the crash happened.

