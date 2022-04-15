'It's a beautiful park': String of thefts at Seneca Golf Course isn't stopping players from teeing up

Louisville Metro Police said they're investigating several thefts from cars and golf cars, and they're advising people to secure their belongings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers at Seneca Golf Course are being more cautious when they head to the green after a string of thefts.

WHAS11 spoke to golfers Friday who said while they're being careful, it's not stopping them from the game.

Jennifer Muncy said she's been playing there for three years.

"It's a beautiful park,” Muncy said. “It's a beautiful course, and that's why the course stays so busy because it is so well-maintained and taken care of and security is never really an issue here ... It's surprising, but I'm not worried about it."

Bud Busch is also unphased; he's been playing the course for 40 years.

"They just found an opportunity and it's an easy take for them, so I'm not surprised,” Busch said “It is a secure place, but it has roads running through it. This is just a wakeup call to everyone to know, hey, gotta have your guard up when you're close to a road like this."

Seneca Golf Course General Manager Kevin Greenwell said they've been hitting carts close to the road so they can easily leave the scene, taking purses and phones with them.

Greenwell said in his 40 years with the golf course, thefts like this haven’t happened. Signs are now posted to warn golfers.

"I think it was a little disturbing because people come out to enjoy our beautiful golf course and the park and then get a situation where they get something stolen, and it's very unexpected,” Greenwell said.

He said even the first victim in the recent string of thefts has not let her love for the course waver. He said her car was stolen from the lot.

"She played here five days later and she's the sweetest lady. She said, ‘Kevin, this is not going to keep me from playing golf,’” Greenwell recalled.

He said LMPD found her car soon after it was stolen, and said he's confident police will figure out who all are involved with the recent thefts.

So far, LMPD said juveniles have been identified and charged in a couple of the cases.

