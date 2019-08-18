SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A man is in custody after a scuffle between a father and a son ends in a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to Scott Memorial Hospital on a report of a gunshot wound.

That’s where they learned 47-year-old Jeff Abbott and his son had been in an altercation at a residence in the 6000 block of State Road 356 in Lexington, Indiana.

Abbott was arrested for criminal recklessness, armed with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery by means of deadly weapon.

The son, who was not identified, was taken to University Hospital in Louisville and is expected to survive.

Abbott is being held at the Scott County Jail.

