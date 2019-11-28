SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scott County sheriff's deputy was arrested Nov. 27 for dealing drugs, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Indiana State Police charged Deputy Joe Baker, 39, with dealing and possession of controlled substances, official misconduct and unlawful possession of a syringe.

In April 2019, Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin spoke about keeping his county drug-free.

"Do not come to Scott County if you don't live in Scott County if you are selling dope," Goodin said. "If you do it, you will have a target on your back. I make no bones about it."

