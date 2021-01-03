Indiana man arrested, charged in crash on I-65 North killing Tennessee man, police say

Police say a Jennings County man was arrested after the fatal crash just south of Austin late Saturday.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A 24-year-old man Jennings County man is facing charges after a crash in southern Indiana claimed the life of a Tennessee man.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers along with other agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 North just south of Austin around 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Cooper Hensley was traveling northbound in the left lane of I-65. Their evidence indicated Hensley was exceeding the speed limit when he collided with a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by 47-year-old Scotty Hoosier of Altamont, Tennessee, also traveling northbound.

Police said the force of the collision caused Hoosier’s vehicle to leave the east side of the road where it struck a tree and came to rest. Hensley’s vehicle entered the median of I-65 where it struck the median cable barrier and overturned.

Hoosier received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others inside the vehicle were taken to UofL Hospital for serious injuries.

Hensley was not injured.

During their investigation, police allegedly discovered drug paraphernalia in Hensley’s possession. They also said Hensley showed signs of being intoxicated at the crash scene.

Police obtained a search warrant to conduct toxicology testing on Hensley’s blood. Those results are pending.

Hensley was arrested on charges of OWI causing death as a result of their investigation.

He’s currently being housed at the Scott County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.