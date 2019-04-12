LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Scott Co. Ind. received a $60,000 grant to combat drug addiction in the community.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joined local officials Dec. 4, in an announcement of the grant and how the funds will be used.

The grant, issued by the Indiana Drug Enforcement Association, will jump-start the Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP).

Through JCAP, inmates with substance abuse issues are enrolled into quality long-term treatment programs that begin during incarceration and continue upon the inmates’ release.

“The best correctional models not only penalize offenders for their crimes but also aim to improve their character,” Attorney General Hill said. “Through targeted services, we must address social, emotional, spiritual, educational, physiological and family issues. The JCAP model puts this philosophy into practice.”

Scott Co. Sheriff Jerry Goodin sees the program as a valuable asset.

“I cannot tell you how proud I am to be bringing this evidence-based program into our jail,” Sheriff Goodin said. “The inmates who will benefit from this therapeutic structured technique need our help as they struggle with the forces of addiction. This program is a no-nonsense approach, where those who apply themselves have a real shot at successful completion and a better life when they leave our facility.”

This grant comes on the heels of a Scott Co. sheriff's deputy being arrested for the distribution of illegal steroids last week.

RELATED: Scott County sheriff's deputy charged with dealing steroids

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.