Man who allegedly killed Scott Co. deputy appears in court for other charges

Steven Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley on I-75 Monday around 5 p.m. during a traffic stop.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The man who allegedly shot and killed a Scott County deputy appeared in Fayette County Court Wednesday for other charges.

According to ABC 36, Steven Sheangshang plead not guilty to charges of assault, robbery, burglary, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence.

He has not appeared in court yet for his charges in Scott County, which include murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary, theft of an automobile, wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police.

He’ll appear in court in Fayette County again on June 2.

Deputies told ABC 36 Sheangshang fled the scene after the shooting but was arrested a short time later.

He was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center.

