Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting death of man in Bullitt County

Police said a 21-year-old has been arrested following a fatal shooting of a man in Bullitt County early Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a person dead Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area of Triangle Lane and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Michael Turner, was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville where he died from his injuries.

Police said they tracked down a suspect, 21-year-old Trenton Schaaf, who was allegedly responsible for Turner’s death.

Schaaf had been tracked to a location in Louisville where he was surveilled by Metro Police. When he returned to Bullitt County, police said he was armed with a pistol and was apprehended after a foot chase.

Schaff is facing several charges including murder, robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He’s being held without bond at the Bullitt County Detention Center.

If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, you are asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office (502) 543-2514 or their tip line at (502) 955-CLUE (2583).

