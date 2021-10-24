LMPD: 16-year-old injured in Wyandotte shooting

Police said the victim was shot in the 1200 block of Sale Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Sale Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found the female suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to UofL Hospital in what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not disclosed what may have led up to the shooting.

They do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

