Crime

Man hospitalized after shooting in Saint Joseph neighborhood, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Louisville on Wednesday night.
Credit: Jake Cannon - WHAS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Saint Joseph neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Atwood Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital, officials say they expect him to survive.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

