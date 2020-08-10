Man in serious condition after shooting on S. 13th St.

The man was shot around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police are still looking for suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood Wednesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened sometime around 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. 13th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating this shooting and they do not have any suspects at this time. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

