Louisville man accused in series of robberies indicted by Jefferson County grand jury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a series of robberies committed in the Louisville area during a two-year period.

Ryan Wilson, 30, is facing 22 counts of first-degree robbery (complicity), assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The indictment was handed down on Tuesday.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office, they allege Wilson’s charges are in connection with robberies that happened between Dec. 14, 2020 and Aug. 19, 2022.

They said Wilson hit stores including Hometown Liquors, Speedway, Smoker’s Outlet, Valero, BP, Highlands Minimart, JR’s Minimart and El Taco Ranchero.

Wilson is expected to be formally arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court on Sept. 19.

