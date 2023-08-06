Family concerned about upcoming release of man who killed his own mother

"If you're willing to take your loving mother's life, whose life would you not be willing to take?" Chad Perkins said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man charged with his own mother's death is scheduled to be released from a mental hospital Saturday.

Gavin Perkins has been held at Central State Hospital since family members say he shot and killed Ruth Perkins in 2018.

"I never believed he would harm someone else. Not the person, not the Gavin we knew," Ruth's daughter, Kirsten Russell said.

She said they started to see a shift in Gavin when he returned home from the military. They later learned he suffers from delusions and paranoia.

"He believes that specifically that government agencies are out to get him and he took her life because he thought she was a part of the conspiracy to get him," Kirsten said.

Because of Gavin's mental state, he was found incompetent to stand trial twice causing the criminal case to be dismissed.

This past April, the Commonwealth Attorney's office said they were able to admit him to a treatment facility for 60 days.

Gavin is expected to be released Saturday, and according to Chad Perkins, the new prosecutor on the case told them the law requires a person to have a previous conviction in order to be held for a long period of time.

"The new commonwealth attorney isn't reading the law correctly and we spoke to other legislators who agree," he said.

Gerina Whethers was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear appointed in May. In a statement, Whethers said her office filed a petition Thursday to admit Gavin for 360 days.

Now, it's up to medical professionals to decide, leaving Ruth's children worried for their safety and the public's.

"If you're willing to take your loving mother's life, whose life would you not be willing to take?" Chad said.

This story will be updated once we have an update on the case.

