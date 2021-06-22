2 women hurt in Russell shooting

Police said the incident happened on South 27th Street but a nearby Kroger's window was shattered from stray bullets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two women injured in Russell.

Metro Police said officers responded to the 600 block of South 27th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to UofL Hospital.

The women have non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the Kroger on West Broadway, not too far from the scene has broken glass after a window was struck by stray rounds. No one was hurt.

If you can help police with any additional information in this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

