Man hospitalized after July 4th shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on the morning of July 4th.

Around 2:25 a.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services could arrive.

The man was alert and conscious as EMS transported him to UofL Hospital. Officials believe he will survive.

Detectives canvassed the area shortly after the shooting. LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. There are no known suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or utilize the Crime Tip Portal online.

