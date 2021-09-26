'Where y'all at today?' | After fatal bus stop shooting, neighbors look for more support

Days after a 16-year-old was shot and killed while waiting for a school bus on West Chestnut Street, neighbors say they want more community support in Russell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Things have changed since a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed on the intersection of Dr. J.W. Hodge and W Chestnut Street on Wednesday.

For starters, there's a working light above the intersection now. That's something neighbors say they've been requesting for years.

Chyla Burks lives a few houses down from the intersection, it's her son's bus stop. When I asked her how she felt about the light, she clapped, sarcastically.

"I mean what do you want me to clap?" she said. "It's nothing. You finally did something we've been asking you to do forever."

For her, it's too little too late. The four blocks surrounding the intersection require more than a new light. LMPD data shows at least 35 violent crimes have impacted people there since 2020.

"Y'all fixing small things," she said. "That's not the issue. The issue is the safety."

The day of the shooting, we heard from community leaders: the superintendent, chief shields, activists, asking the city to step up and stop this violence.

"There were so many people blocking that intersection on Wednesday," Mark Pence said. He lives a few doors down from Burks. He asked, "Where are all those people at now?"

He wondered about the activists, the officers, and the people who just showed up because they cared. "Y'all popped out for one day," he said. "Pop-out every day, because this area is affected every day."

He said the kids in his community need people to support them, to give them productive things to do. And, he wants the effort to come from in and out of the Russell neighborhood.

"Imagine if it were you and the people you love, and what you would do, the extent you would go to to make sure it never happens again and that you were safe," he said.

As neighbors wait for that continued support, Chyla Burks keeps her kids close. They're not allowed to wait at the bus stop. Instead, they wait inside her door until they see the bus pull up. She said other kids in the neighborhood are welcome to do the same.

"My door is always open for y'all in the morning. Y'all can always come stand in my hallway," she said.

