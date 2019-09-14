LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood early Sunday morning.

LMPD said a person was shot in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue at around 5 a.m. September 14. He was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

There are currently no suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-5673.

