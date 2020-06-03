LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway in the Portland neighborhood after a man was found dead.

According to police, a man's body was found around 1 p.m. March 6 on Rowan Street.

It's unclear who the man is or how he died, but police say there are no obvious signs of foul play.

