Shooting at Louisville restaurant leaves 2 dead, one arrested

Michael Miller and Bradley Cross are the two men killed, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said they have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a late night shooting at a local restaurant on Preston Highway.

Police said they have arrested Karson Reitz in connection to the shooting that has left two people dead and charged him with murder.

"Nobody deserves this. Nobody deserves what happened last night," says Amy Jones-Wolney, the bartender at Roosters.

At 8:10 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to a report of a shooting at Rooster's off of Preston Highway and McCawley Road.

When they arrived, officers located two men with gunshot wounds.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the to men killed as Michael Miller, 48, and Bradley Cross, 51.

Miller suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, while Cross was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. Cross was pronounced dead at the hospital, an LMPD spokesperson said.

Trey York, a former student-athlete of Cross, told WHAS11 he will truly be missed. York said he coached kids on more than just sports.

"He's coached a lot of kids," York said. "So he's impacted a lot of lives. Like I said, he's more than a coach."

The spokesperson said security camera footage showed Reitz displaying a firearm and discharging it inside the restaurant, striking the two victims.

Police said Reitz also gave a post-Mirandized statement to a homicide detective admitting to the shooting.

LMPD's investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

A go fund me has been set up to help the Cross family. For more information click here.

