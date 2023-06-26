Shively man pleads guilty to murdering wife, shooting at his young children

Last summer, Ronald Burdette shot and killed his wife in front of his children and then turned the gun on his 11-year-old twins.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shively man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife and shooting at his children, hurting his 11-year-old daughter.

On Monday, Ronald Burdette pleaded guilty to one count of murder, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

In May 2022, Burdette shot and killed his wife in front of his children.

He then turned the gun on his 11-year-old twins. Burdette's daughter was shot in the neck. He then shot at his son, but the bullet missed and the young boy was not injured.

The two children were the ones who called 911 and told authorities what they had witnessed.

Burdette will be sentenced in mid-August.

The recommended sentence is at least 25 years and is not eligible for parole.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.