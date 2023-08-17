Shively man convicted of murdering his wife, child sentenced to 25 years in prison

Ronald Burdette will not be eligible for parole until 2042.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shively man who plead guilty to murdering his wife and shooting his daughter was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday.

56-year-old Ronald Burdette plead guilty to murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in June.

The shooting occurred in July 2022. Burdette fatally shot his wife Cindy before turning the gun on his 11-year-old twins. His daughter was injured in the shooting, but their son was not. The young boy was the one who called the authorities.

In court Thursday, Burdettee read a letter to his children and the family of the woman he killed.

"I feel like I can't breathe with a broken heart, it was dysfunctional in our home," he said. "Cindy was my best friend and my soulmate I loved her more than life itself. I love my kids and grandkids and hope desperately for their forgiveness."

The families told WHAS11 they are divided.

"There is no justice today. These four kids lost their dad today and they lost their mom," Shannon Hill, Cindy's sister, said. "They have nobody but family whose divided over all this, so there is no amount of years that will help."

The judge sentenced Burdette to 25 years behind bars. He's not eligible for parole until he's served at least 20 years.

