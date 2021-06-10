CBP Louisville seizes 20 counterfeit Rolex watches

The shipment was arriving from Hong Kong. If the watches were genuine they would be valued at over $491K.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a shipment of 20 counterfeit Rolex watches were confiscated in Louisville.

The shipment was arriving from Hong Kong and was heading to a residence in Miami, Fla. If the watches were genuine they would be valued at over $491,000.

CBP says the parcel was manifested as plastic cards. Officers inspected the shipment to determine if the goods were admissible with regulations. The officers found a total of 20 Rolex watches deemed to be counterfeit by CBP’s trade experts at the Centers of Excellence and Expertise.

All of the watches found displayed the protected Rolex trademark.

Historically, counterfeit watches and jewelry have been one of the top seized counterfeit products by CBP, with more than a quarter of the counterfeit goods coming from Hong Kong, the release says.

“Consumers should be aware that if a known high-value brand is being offered for an unusually low price, it could very well be fake," CBP Louisville Port Director, Thomas Mahn, said. "CBP encourages the use of reputable vendors for your valuable purchases. Our officers are dedicated to preventing counterfeiters from defrauding consumers and legitimate businesses.”

