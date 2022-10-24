Louisville man pleads guilty for entering U.S. Capitol during January 6 riots

Roger Kent Baugh, 51, pleaded guilty in Washington D.C. on Monday to a felony charge of interfering with law enforcement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in federal custody after admitting to the FBI that he helped storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Court documents state Baugh and 57-year-old Mark Mazza of Shelbyville, Indiana illegally entered Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. Investigators said Baugh was aware Mazza was armed with a gun and moved up a staircase on the West Front Terrace.

Shortly after, Baugh went to the tunnel area leading into the Capitol. They said he saw acts of violence against Capitol officers attempting to secure the building. That’s when investigators said Baugh went into the tunnel, assisting other rioters who were pushing officers. Baugh participated in “heave-ho” efforts trying to apply physical force and pressure on the officers trying to remove them from the doorway.

Investigators said Baugh left the rioters resisting officers but eventually returned for a second try. Once officers pushed them back, Baugh left the tunnel area.

Baugh initially told the FBI that he didn’t enter the tunnel or was involved in any violence against police during a Nov. 2021 interview and in another interview with an Assistant U.S. Attorney and the Capitol Police in March 2022.

Federal prosecutors charged Baugh in a criminal information filed on Sept. 20, 2022. He is facing a maximum of five years.

Mazza pleaded guilty in June 2022 in D.C. for assault, resisting or impending officers with a dangerous weapon and carrying a gun without a license. He was sentenced Monday to 60 months in prison and will be placed on three years of supervised probation.

Mazz is also expected to pay $2,150 in restitution.

Since the FBI has begun its investigations into Jan. 6, they said more than 880 people have been arrested in all 50 states for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol breach.

They are still urging anyone with tips to call them at (800) 225-5324 or visit their website.

