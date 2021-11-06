Trial for ex-MSD driver responsible for crash that killed LMPD detective set to begin

Roger Burdette is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with the death of Det. Deidre Mengedoht on Christmas Eve in 2018.

The jury trial for a man charged with killing a Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) detective in 2018 is set to begin this week.

Roger Burdette, a former Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) driver, is facing several charges in connection with the death of LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht.

In 2018, Burdette crashed his truck into Mengedoht's cruiser while she was conducting a traffic stop on I-64 on Christmas Eve.

After the crash, Burdette failed a field sobriety test and admitted to officers that he had taken multiple prescription drugs on the scene of the crash, according to his arrest report.

Additional court documents released earlier this year say Burdette was watching pornographic videos on his phone around the time of the crash.

Burdette was charged with murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failing to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle.

His trial was supposed to begin over the summer but was delayed due to the availability of a necessary witness.

Pre-trial motions will begin Monday and jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday, Oct. 26.

