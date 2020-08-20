Man charged in deadly New Albany shooting

Police say that a verbal argument over text and social media turned deadly after a physical altercation at a downtown New Albany home.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — According to an affidavit obtained by WHAS11, 23-year-old Jacob Rodgers has been charged with murder and intentional use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Rodgers was arrested after shooting and killing 34-year-old Dale Baize Aug. 17 in downtown New Albany.

Police have determined Rodgers shot Baize following a recent family issue that turned into arguments via texts and social media.

The affidavit says that Rodgers had been living at a home on W. 7th St. when Baize along with two other men and a juvenile came to the home. When the argument turned physical, the men began another fight outside.

Police say at some point in the altercation, Rodgers brandished a handgun and shot Baize in the face.

In an interview with police, Rodgers said he pulled out the gun after being struck in the face by one of the men accompanying Baize. Rodgers then ran to the back of home and placed the gun inside of a car belonging to a relative of one of the people at the home.

One of the witnesses interviewed by police says the argument stems from a verbal disagreement over one of their mother's grave condition and what the family is going to do after she passes away.

Rodgers is expected to have an initial hearing in court on Aug. 26.

