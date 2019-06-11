(WHAS11)- Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men accused of shooting into a car full of people and shooting inside of a home putting several people in danger.

According to police reports, on October 3, 23-year-old Robert Terrance Sweatt was with 26-year-old Corbett Finley when they fired a handgun several times at a car that was occupied with three people. One of the rounds fired by Finley went into the home on Southside Drive that was occupied by a fourth victim. Initially, there had been an altercation involving others.

Sweatt pulled up next to the victims at West Kingston Ave. and Southside Dr., while Finley was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. Sweatt brandished at least one handgun and told the victims not to drive off. Finley then came from around the building with handgun and began firing the handgun towards the victim’s car when they tried to pull off.

One round fired by Finley went into a home on Southside Drive that was occupied by victim Gordon Keen who was in the home working.

None of the other victims, Chameika Jackson, Lance Jackson or Kaoina Kennebrew, that were in the vehicle were injured.

Through investigation, it was able to obtain Sweatt’s information as a possible suspect. Two victims identified Sweatt through a photo.

Sweatt has been charged with menacing and four counts of wanton endangerment first degree. Finley is charged with four counts of Wanton Endangerment.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.