'I knew it was wrong'; Ex-Kentucky lawmaker pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

Robert Goforth admitted the pharmacy billed insurance programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, for unused prescriptions that could then be sold again.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A former Kentucky lawmaker and pharmacy owner has admitted in federal court to billing insurance programs for prescriptions that customers didn’t pick up, according to a published report.

Robert Goforth, 46, pleaded guilty Wednesday to health care fraud and a charge related to money laundering, according to court documents.

Goforth admitted that the Clay County pharmacy billed insurance programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, for unused prescriptions that could then be sold again. He also admitted writing a $17,000 check from an account containing at least some funds that were fraudulently obtained.

“I knew that it was wrong and I’m here to own up to that and take responsibility for my actions,” Goforth said during the hearing before U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier in London.

Each charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Part of the plea agreement calls for Goforth to not appeal any sentence up to three years and one month in prison.

Goforth, a Republican, had represented Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison counties before resigning from the state House last year saying, ”family and personal circumstances demand my full attention and focus.”

The move came after state charges in 2020 for allegedly choking a woman and trying to “hog tie” her during a domestic dispute. That case remains pending.

He also ran an unsuccessful campaign for the GOP nomination for governor in 2019.

