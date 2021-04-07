Police: Man arrested, accused of kidnapping young girl in Valley Station

Police say 40-year-old Robby Wildt admitted to seeing the child playing outside near the street, circled back and then took her from the side of the road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Valley Station girl is back with her family and a man accused of kidnapping her is in jail on a $1 million bond.

The incident happened Friday on Haney Way, near Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder.

Police say 40-year-old Robby Wildt admitted to seeing the child playing outside near the street, circled back and then took her from the side of the road.

Two witnesses watched it happen and immediately jumped into action, following the Wildt, recording a partial tag and them calling 911.

Metro Police officers said they spotted the vehicle with the little girl in the front seat. She was not hurt.

Wildt was arrested and told officers he felt bad about what he did and was taking the victim back.

