LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-county police chase ended in an arrest after a suspect fled the scene of a crime, striking multiple cars and injuring a police officer.

The chase started as an armed robbery of an individual in the 13000 block of East Point Park Blvd., MetroSafe said. The suspect was later seen at a nearby Walmart.

MetroSafe said a suspect fled a scene at Shelbyville Road and Beckley Station, hitting a police cruiser and several other cars. Though MetroSafe said the officer was injured, no severe injuries were reported.

The intersection is back open after being shut down for clean up.

Kentucky State Police arrested a male suspect and charges are pending.

This is an ongoing situation. WHAS11 has sent a reporter for more information.

