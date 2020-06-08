LMPD: Louisville man arrested after robbery spree

Police said Robert McQueen robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint in July.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been charged with 12 counts of robbery after police say he stole from multiple businesses, shooting one employee at a Shell station downtown.

According to an arrest citation, 36-year-old Robert Trayvon McQueen robbed three Louisville businesses at gunpoint within five days. Police said McQueen took money from cash registers in a Five Star Food Mart on Fern Valley Road July 25, a Valero Oil on Mellwood Ave. July 26 and a Big Lots on New Cut Road July 30.

LMPD said McQueen also robbed The Love Boutique Louisville on W. Jefferson Street at gunpoint July 16. He took money and merchandise before leaving in a getaway car.

In his arrest citation, LMPD said McQueen also attempted to rob a Shell gas station downtown. McQueen approached an employee in the parking lot, demanding to get access to the safe and cash registers. When the employee refused, police said McQueen shot him twice to comply.

A search warrant was executed at McQueen's residence Aug. 4, where police found the handgun used in previous robberies. LMPD said it was determined the gun was stolen.

McQueen was charged with 12 counts of robbery, criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and fleeing.

