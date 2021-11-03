'It needs to stop' | 2020 shooting victim shows impact increased violence in Louisville

Khatri Abdhalli was critically injured in a shooting in June. Now he's using his voice to speak out against rising violence in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last year, there were a record number of homicides in Louisville, but one thing that isn't always addressed is the shootings that leave someone in critical condition.

While they survive, many times, like in Khatri Abdhalli's case, it forever changes their life.

"Somebody shot me," Abdhalli said from a bed at University of Louisville (UofL) hospital.

Abdhalli moved to Louisville from Mauritania, Africa six years ago. The dad of two children was a cab driver. While he was on the job in June of last year, someone robbed him. He was shot in the neck.

"He sustained a complete spinal cord injury which just basically means he lost significant function of everywhere below his neck and shoulders," Nurse Katie Eifert said.

From June on, Eifert said he was at UofL Hospital's 8 West Unit, "It was the longest that I have ever taken care of a patient on the unit."

He stayed there for about 265 days and created a powerful bond with the nurses and staff.

"We have several nurses, we're only here three to four days a week and we all truly had a very special connection with Khatri," Eifert said.

Last week, Abdhalli left the hospital, and went to Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care. The staff sent him off with cheers when he was finally able to move on.

Abdhalli used to be a soccer player, "I played ten years I played for my country."

Now, he plays soccer on the internet. Abdhalli is a quadriplegic, he can't move his head, hands or body and will never be able to breath on his own.

"Just because they're in critical condition and survived does not negate the fact that their life is forever changed," Eifert said.

Eifert said as a nurse in the 8 West Unit, there's a lot of trauma that they see every day

"Human life has a lot of value and I think that people don't consider that when they start shooting people or creating acts of violence," Eifert said.

Abdhalli said he wishes the person who robbed him had just asked for the money, he would have given it to them, "I don't know why people do this."

He left us with this message on the violence the continues in Louisville, "It needs to stop. Stop people."

