Clarksville man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on motorist during road rage incident

A motorist said an accidental cut off on the interstate led to a man pointing a gun at her for miles on I-265 West for miles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A scary moment for a driver traveling on the interstate in Clark County led to a Clarksville man’s arrest.

Indiana State Police said the ordeal began on Monday around 7 p.m. after a woman called 911 saying she accidentally cut off a driver of a KIA SUV while merging onto I-265 West from I-65 North in Clark County.

The woman told police the driver then pointed a gun at her from behind, resting it on his sideview mirror as he followed her. The driver pulled up beside her as she continued to travel on the interstate, pointing the weapon at her. Police said the woman eventually got behind him as they headed into Floyd County.

An ISP trooper went to the area and located the KIA SUV matching the description given by the woman parked at a Georgetown gas station.

That driver was later identified as 28-year-old Dakota Riggs.

Police said they were able to locate the loaded gun the woman described during the 911 call. The trooper also said there were two other adults and 5 children in the vehicle.

Riggs is facing numerous charges including intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness with a firearm and possession of a firearm without a license.

He’s currently booked at the Floyd County Jail.

