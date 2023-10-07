'Reprehensible and inexcusable': Louisville Metro Police investigating violent road rage incident

Maj. Mindy Vance said officers were called to Norton Children's Hospital around 8:22 p.m. for a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A road rage incident on Interstate 65 ended with a young girl shot and in surgery Monday night.

In a news conference, Maj. Mindy Vance said officers were called to Norton Children's Hospital around 8:22 p.m. for a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation found the road rage incident started at Outer Loop and I-65 North where people in a vehicle were in an altercation with three motorcyclists she said. Shots were fired at this first altercation.

It ended with another altercation on the off-ramp of I-65 North at University Boulevard, and more shots were fired at the vehicle Vance said.

That's when she said the girl was hit several times. The driver then drove to Norton Children's Hospital for the little girl's treatment.

Vance said the girl is in surgery.

All parties have been accounted for, and Vance said the Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating.

"This incident was a senseless act of violence, which has a devastating impact on a young child, and the behavior is reprehensible and inexcusable," she said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the tipline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

