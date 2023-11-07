WATCH LIVE: LMPD provides update on I-65 road rage shooting that injured child

Maj. Mindy Vance said officers were called to Norton Children's Hospital around 8:22 p.m. for a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A road rage incident on an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 65 ended with a young child being shot and in surgery Monday night.

In a news conference, Maj. Mindy Vance said officers were called to Norton Children's Hospital around 8:30 p.m. for a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation found the incident started at Outer Loop and I-65 North where people in a vehicle were in an altercation with three motorcyclists, police said.

According to authorities, the incident ended with another altercation on the off-ramp of I-65 North at University Boulevard, and more shots were fired at the vehicle.

That's when she said the child was hit several times. The driver then drove to Norton Children's Hospital for the young child's treatment.

The child was in surgery overnight on Monday, but has since come out of surgery, police said in an update Tuesday afternoon.

All parties have been accounted for, and Vance said the Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating.

"This incident was a senseless act of violence, which has a devastating impact on a young child, and the behavior is reprehensible and inexcusable," she said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the tipline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.