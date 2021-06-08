Bullitt Co. Assistant Principal arrested after allegedly sending nude photos to underage student

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Department said Jeffrey Morning, the assistant principal at Riverview Opportunity Center, was arrested on June 4.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — An assistant principal in Bullitt County has been arrested after allegedly trading nude photos with a student under the age of 18.

According to a press release from Col. Marcus Laytham with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, an arrest warrant for Jeffrey Morning, the assistant principal at Riverview Opportunity Center, was issued on June 3.

Col. Laytham said a student within Bullitt County Public Schools told the Sheriff's Office that they had received a photo of Morning exposing his genitals through Snapchat. The photo appeared to have been taken while Morning was in the school building.

The student said they had been talking with Morning for around a month. They said Morning sent both clothed and nude photos of himself and asked for photos in return.

The arrest warrant was issued after a criminal complaint was submitted to the Bullitt County Attorney's Office. The Bardstown Police Department arrested Morning on June 4.

Col. Laytham said the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any other information about this case, they are asked to contact the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at 502-543-2414 or the Crime Tip Line at 502-543-1262.

According to the Bullitt County Public Schools website, the Riverview Opportunity Center in Shepherdsville houses the College and Career Readiness Center, the Bullitt Advanced Math and Science Program and the Teenage Parenting Program.

What other people are watching:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.