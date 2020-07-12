Police make arrest in deadly shooting on River Rd.

Kelvonnie Harris is charged with the murder of 50-year-old Rocky Siebert.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at River Rd. and Sixth St. in Louisville.

Siebert was found on the sidewalk around 9:30 a.m. November 21. He was pronounced dead at the scene, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

According to his arrest citation, Harris admitted he was involved in a physical altercation with Siebert before the murder. Harris and co-defendants were "seen on video committing a shooting" in the 300 block of N. 23rd St. The shell casings recovered from the scene at River Rd. match those found at the scene on N. 23rd. St., police say.

Harris is also faces wanton endangerment charges for the shooting at N. 23rd St.

