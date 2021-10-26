LMPD officer involved in shooting on River Bend Dr.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and the condition of the person who was shot is unknown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting involving a Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officer in Clifton Heights early Tuesday morning.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, the shooting happened sometime after midnight at an apartment in the 2500 block of River Bend Dr. near Mellwood Ave.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and the condition of the person who was shot is unknown at this time.

Kentucky State Police will handle the investigation since the incident involved an LMPD officer.

The LMPD spokesperson said more information will be released later this morning.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

On the scene: Officer-involved (LMPD) shooting at the Whitney apartments on River Dell Dr. in Louisville. KSP investigating. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/XPfa29jvFy — Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) October 26, 2021

