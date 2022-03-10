The wagon that was stolen was a special gift to 2-year-old Avery from Riley Hospital to help transport all his heavy medical equipment.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Indiana — UPDATE: On Monday, 2-year-old Avery was gifted a new wagon from Riley Children's Foundation after his other one was stolen.

The custom wagon will make it easier to transport Avery to and from his appointments.

“We are so grateful to be able to join with our partners at LEAP Managed IT to provide a replacement wagon for Avery and his family. Our wagon program is so special! it provides comfort for Riley families, and kids like Avery love their new wheels,” said Liz Elkas, president and CEO of Riley Children’s Foundation.

NOTE: The above video is from a report when the wagon was stolen.

_________________________________

A Columbus mom is asking for the community’s help after her son’s wagon was stolen from her home Wednesday night on his birthday.

Alexandria Sutton said it isn’t just any wagon. It was a special gift to her 2-year-old son Avery from Riley Hospital for Children to help transport all his heavy medical equipment.

Sutton said it was stolen off the back porch of her home in Columbus.

The wagon is red and has the number 500 on the front wooden panel.

She is hoping someone will spot it and return it. Right now, she is offering a $50 reward.

“Avery has so much equipment. He has a ventilator, oxygen and monitors. The whole works,” Sutton said. “[Riley] gave us this wagon to try and make it easier for getting him to the doctors and home.”