How did the mom of the boy found dead in a suitcase end up in Louisville?

Dejaune Anderson was charged with child endangerment and prostitution well before her son's body was found in Southern Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dejaune Anderson is currently wanted by police for the alleged murder of her son, Cairo Jordan.

The trail starts in Colleton County, South Carolina.

Court records show Dejaune Anderson was driving 32 miles over the speed limit in early March. When a state trooper tried to pull her over, she kept driving.

They went 30 miles before Anderson ran out of gas. Even then, she would not open her door or roll down the window, according to state police.

The trooper broke the back window and brought Anderson to the local jail.

Indiana State Police (ISP) says she was charged with speeding, failure to stop and child endangerment. However, the Colleton County Court Clerk nor the Solicitor's Office could confirm the child endangerment charge.

Even if it was officially filed, it would not have impacted Anderson's custody of Jordan. State law in South Carolina states this specific child endangerment charge "may not be used as the only evidence for taking a child into protective custody."

While Anderson was in jail, Dawn Coleman waited with Jordan at a nearby hotel. Anderson was out of jail the next day and they left town.

Just 19 days later, Anderson is arrested again. This time she was in Louisville, at the Oxmoor Center, where a video shows her punching a security guard in the face.

In Anderson's preliminary hearing on April 11, judge Lisa Langford told her she was being released on recognizance.

"Keep in contact with your attorney," Langford told Anderson. "The information has been written down for you. May 16, you're in 301. This starts at 9 o'clock. That is the rule and the officer will be subpoenaed. I'll put a bigger circle around it. We'll see you May 16 and stay safe."

When May 16 came around, Anderson was nowhere to be found.

Instead, on April 14, around 5 p.m., Police pinged her phone to the exact area where Jordan was left dead.

Riverlink camera's caught Anderson and Coleman driving back into Louisville on April 16.

Then, police say Anderson's last known location was Echo Park in Los Angeles, California. They haven't been able to find her since.

Why was Anderson in Louisville to begin with?

That question has been difficult to answer.

When WHAS11 asked ISP, Sgt. Carey Huls said, "When you guys do your due diligence in investigating backgrounds you'll probably come up with some accurate conclusions as to why they may have been in this area."

WHAS11 checked Anderson's criminal history state-by-state and found multiple prostitution charges from about 10 years ago in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While WHAS11 can't say for certain Anderson came to Louisville for sex work, it is known that LMPD sees an uptick in prostitution arrests around the Derby each year.

Additionally, ISP stressed the timing of the Kentucky Derby when asked why Anderson was in our area.

That's the most recent clue in a nationwide search for Cairo Jordan's mother - and accused killer.

