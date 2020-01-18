NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has rescinded a warrant for Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after the Superdome police officer he was seen spanking in video from the LSU national championship locker room declined to press charges, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune.

The video, which was recorded after the Tigers won the CFP Championship game against Clemson, shows Beckham slapping the officer's butt after the officer tried to get an LSU player to stop smoking a cigar in the locker room.

The New Orleans Advocate's Ramon Vargas and John Simerman report that Beckham's attorney said the warrant had been rescinded by the NOPD.

Beckham was initially wanted for simple battery.

It was not immediately clear Saturday if Beckham and the officer, who had not been named, reached an agreement to forego a civil claim.

Theoretically, the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office could still prosecute the battery case, but District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said Friday the incident was "silly" and said it was taking away attention from a great performance by LSU.

It would also be difficult to prosecute if the officer did not cooperate. The officer said in an afidavid Friday that he did not wish to press charges.

Beckham initially drew attention Monday night for being caught on camera on the field congratulating several players by shaking their hands and apparently handing them cash.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said that he had received cash and the school said it would launch an investigation into the incident, although cash received by any player whose eligibility was complete would not be a violation, cash received by an underclassman planning on returning to the school could run afoul of the NCAA.

