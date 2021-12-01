Human remains found in Auburndale neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police said the Homicide Unit is investigating after remains were found on Cristland Rd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Homicide Unit is investigating after human remains were found in the Auburndale neighborhood.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the remains were found on Cristland Rd. between Manslick Rd. and 3rd Street Rd. It is unclear when the remains were discovered.

Mitchell said the Homicide Unit is working with the Jefferson County Coroner's Office to determine the person's cause of death. Information about the person's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.