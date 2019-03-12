RADCLIFF, Ky. — Radcliff police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead outside of a Walmart Monday night.

The shooting was reported at the Walmart on Dixie Highway around 10:30 p.m., according to Chief Cross. When officers arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle who had been shot and killed. The man has not been identified.

Police are investigating this as a homicide. They have been no arrests, but they are looking for a dark SUV. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at 270-351-8477.

