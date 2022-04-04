Quintez Brown in federal custody, FBI confirms

Brown, who is accused of shooting at a Louisvillle mayoral candidate, will be arraigned at 1 p.m. It is unclear what charges he may face.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI confirmed Thursday morning that Quintez Brown, 21, has been taken into federal custody.

On Feb. 14, police say Brown shot several times at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg at his campaign office. Greenberg said he wasn't hit but a bullet grazed his sweater.

Brown was arrested by Louisville police and charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment shortly after the February shooting. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The charges he may face in federal court have not been released. His arraignment is set for 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

Jefferson County Attorney candidate Karl Price said that if the case gets turned over to a federal grand jury, his best guesses are gun or possible hate crime charges, or both.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields first brought up the possibility of a hate crime that day and didn't rule it out while talking to reporters hours after the shooting.

"Mr. Greenberg is Jewish, so there's that,” Shields said. “We don't know if it's tied to the candidate, political, or if it's just we're dealing with someone who has mental issues or is venomous. We don't know, so we just really have to keep an open mind."

After Quintez Brown was taken into custody on Valentine's Day, The Louisville Community Bail Fund, supported by Black Lives Matter Louisville, paid the $100,000 bond set for him on Wednesday, February 16.

He was then fitted with an ankle monitor and moved to the Home Incarceration Program where he has been until he was taken into federal custody on April 6 and booked into the Grayson County Detention Center.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.