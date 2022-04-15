Quintez Brown remains in custody following court appearance, plans for HIP

The judge originally decided Brown would live with his grandmother, and the University of Louisville's Dr. Ricky Jones would serve as another custodian.

The judge originally decided Brown would live with his grandmother, and the University of Louisville's Dr. Ricky Jones would serve as another custodian and make weekly visits.

However, the prosecution did request a stay-in-custody until they can file an appeal. They have until 5 p.m. Monday.

During court, the defense called five witnesses. One was a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections court liaison who explained the procedures of home incarceration saying Brown followed all of them.

The other four were people close to Brown and advocated for him.

While in court, the US Attorney said Brown purchased a gun he used in an attempt to shoot Craig Greenberg the night before the Feb. 14 shooting at his home, but that gun jammed. The attorney also said he purchased another gun at a pawn shop which he used in the shooting at Greenberg’s office the next day. Brown allegedly bought the gun an hour before arriving at the Butchertown office.

Defense attorneys said Brown was treated at Our Lady of Peace from Feb. 26 to March 7, and he is not a threat. However, the US attorney believed if Brown is released to home incarceration, he may go after Greenberg again.

Brown's defense attorney, Patrick Renn, said, "We requested the home incarceration, the treatment, having these third-party custodians and people coming back, to make sure he's following all the conditions, that that's more than sufficient to make sure that there's not another person or mayoral candidate or otherwise, or the community is going to be put at any risk of danger."

The prosecution also told the court they discovered Brown possibly had plans of doing harm to another mayoral candidate as well.

"I heard that for the first time today, we've not received all the discovery in this case," said Renn.

Previously, law professor Sam Marcosson said there might be both a state and federal case. He said the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will dismiss the state charges and defer to the federal charges, but that is not required. If both sets of charges remain in place then the two sets of prosecutors will determine which trial will be held first.

At the state level, Brown is charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. Prosecutors believe Brown violated Greenberg’s rights so he is charged at the federal level.

