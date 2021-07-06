1 dead, others injured after suspect causes crash while fleeing police in California neighborhood

Police are searching for a suspect after a traffic stop on Dr. W.J. Hodge Street turned pursuit ended with one person killed Tuesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The search is on for a suspect after traffic stop, turned chase in the California neighborhood ended with one person dead.

A spokeswoman for Metro Police said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle around 8:45 p.m. on Dr. W.J. Hodge. Police said the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and fled the scene.

Police said the driver proceeded a short distance before he caused a crash at the intersection of Dr. W.J. Hodge and West Broadway. That crash resulted in the death of another driver and injuries to others. The number of those impacted were unclear.

The suspect fled on foot and police said they recovered a firearm from his vehicle.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

