LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in PRP Sept. 20.

LMPD has arrested Tyler Lowery and has charged him with one count of murder.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Landcross Drive around 10 p.m. Sept.20.

When police got there, they found a man who had been shot on the porch.



A spokesperson for LMPD says there was a verbal altercation between the victim and Lowery. Lowery shot the victim. Lowery also gave a recorded Mirandized statement admitting to intentionally shooting the victim and causing his death.



LMPD says there were other people in the house at the time and they are being interviewed.



Police say the two people know each other but didn't say how they know each other.



Lowery is being held at Louisville's Metro Department of Corrections.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.