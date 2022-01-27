Suspects with gun punch PRP student, attempt to get into high school, principal says

Administrators said suspects came on school property with a gun, punched a student in the parking lot and tried entering the school building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to an incident at Pleasure Ridge Park (PRP) High School Thursday afternoon, according to a letter sent out by the school's principal.

Principal Sheri Duff said in a letter to parents that an unidentified number of suspects who were not part of the school's community drove on campus property on the afternoon of Jan. 27. Duff said one of the suspects punched a student in the parking lot.

Before the suspects left school property, they tried to get inside the school building but were turned away by a security monitor, Duff said. As they were driving away, one of the suspects was seen with a gun.

The principal said no shots were fired and no one was seriously injured.

As a result, she said there would be an increased security presence at PRP High on Friday, Jan. 28.

Editor's Note: In Duff's original statement, she said the gun was seen during the altercation in the parking lot, but later clarified that the gun was not seen until the suspects were leaving the campus.

