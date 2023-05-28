Teen hospitalized after shooting in Portland neighborhood, police say

Officers found a boy in his mid-teens suffering from a gunshot wound just after midnight on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Sunday.

Around 12:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of 29th and Bank streets, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a boy in his mid-teens who had been shot.

The victim was conscious, alert and talking while he was transported to Norton Children's Hospital. Officials say they expect him to survive.

Detectives believe the teenage boy was shot while he was outside.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling this investigation. As of 2 a.m. on Sunday, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-5673 or to utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

